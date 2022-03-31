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MESSAGE From The_Collective [Anonymous]
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163 views • March 31, 2022
MESSAGE From The_Collective [Anonymous]
We are Anonymous, The Collective Reborn.
We are a legion; United as one, divided by zero.
We do not forgive, we do not forget.
Expect us --|-
"Justice Doesn't Take NO for an Answer..."
"Forever in Darkness, Forever We Stand..."
"Eyes of the Blind, Voice of the silent..."
"Forever in Darkness, Forever We Stand..."
The Collective: (08-03-2021)
https://youtu.be/qVLXS7lCVYE
"Justice Doesn't Take NO for an Answer..."
The Collective: (10-20-2021)
https://youtu.be/jHHFK4n7EwI
"Eyes of the Blind, Voice of the silent..."
The Collective: (09-17-2021)
https://youtu.be/FuVQxFutZiM
We are Anonymous, The Collective Reborn.
We are a legion; United as one, divided by zero.
We do not forgive, we do not forget.
Expect us --|-
"Justice Doesn't Take NO for an Answer..."
"Forever in Darkness, Forever We Stand..."
"Eyes of the Blind, Voice of the silent..."
"Forever in Darkness, Forever We Stand..."
The Collective: (08-03-2021)
https://youtu.be/qVLXS7lCVYE
"Justice Doesn't Take NO for an Answer..."
The Collective: (10-20-2021)
https://youtu.be/jHHFK4n7EwI
"Eyes of the Blind, Voice of the silent..."
The Collective: (09-17-2021)
https://youtu.be/FuVQxFutZiM
Keywords
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