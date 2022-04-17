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There is no global pandemic, it's a manufactured illusion kept alive by false tests and fear.
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71 views • April 17, 2022
The pandemic is a fraud. The government controlled media keeps it alive by reporting lies to make you afraid. The numbers you hear about more infections are false. We must hunt down the heads of states and officials pushing this hoax and take justice into our own hands. They want you controlled and dead. Don't be a chump. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT Click link: to see their game plan. http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
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