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Julie Green | Gods News Before the News | NEW Prophetic Word #taniajoy #juliegreen
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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Is Trump returning in 2022? Many prophets have heard a resounding YES!!! Join us with special guest, Julie Green who is a prophetic voice, a modern-day Esther, who is sharing the Word of the Lord on a daily basis. She calls it God's News Before the News! Holy Spirit is speaking on a daily basis to Julie specific warnings, truths, and keys to what we are going through and what is coming.

JULIE GREEN MINISTRIES P.O. BOX 1252 BETTENDORF, IA 52722

JGMI WEBSITE: https://www.jgminternational.org/ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/JULIEGREENMINISTRIES
LOCALS: https://juliegreen.locals.com

FOR EXCLUSIVE BEAUTY FOR ASHES CONTENT:
www.beautyforashes.tv
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Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828 Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222

JOIN US at the Launch of ESTHERS RISING CONFERENCE in Branson, MO. October 27-29, 2022. REGISTER NOW to save on your tickets!!! https://www.braveheartworkshops.com/esthers-rising-conference-registration/

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Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!

💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson

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🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson

🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222

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Keep fighting the Good fight! ~

Tania Joy Business or media, please contact us at: [email protected]

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