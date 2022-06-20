Julie Green | Gods News Before the News | NEW Prophetic Word #taniajoy #juliegreen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Trump returning in 2022? Many prophets have heard a resounding YES!!! Join us with special guest, Julie Green who is a prophetic voice, a modern-day Esther, who is sharing the Word of the Lord on a daily basis. She calls it God's News Before the News! Holy Spirit is speaking on a daily basis to Julie specific warnings, truths, and keys to what we are going through and what is coming.
JULIE GREEN MINISTRIES P.O. BOX 1252 BETTENDORF, IA 52722
JGMI WEBSITE: https://www.jgminternational.org/
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/JULIEGREENMINISTRIES
LOCALS: https://juliegreen.locals.com
FOR EXCLUSIVE BEAUTY FOR ASHES CONTENT:
www.beautyforashes.tv
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828 Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222
JOIN US at the Launch of ESTHERS RISING CONFERENCE in Branson, MO. October 27-29, 2022. REGISTER NOW to save on your tickets!!! https://www.braveheartworkshops.com/esthers-rising-conference-registration/
LOSE WEIGHT, REVERSE AGING, and HEALTHY COFFEE/JAVA all the same place! Esther’s Timeless Pack at https://b4a.mymfinity.com
Try the BEST collagen out there - https://getstarted.isagenix.com/QU7GSX22V002
Get into the best health of your life with a 2 weeks reset with Drs Mark and Michelle Sherwood. Use our Promo Code “B4A” for exclusive savings at https://sherwood.tv
Grab a pair of MyPillow slippers like Tania wears with our special Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy
🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson
🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/
Keep fighting the Good fight! ~
Tania Joy Business or media, please contact us at: [email protected]