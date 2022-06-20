Julie Green | Gods News Before the News | NEW Prophetic Word #taniajoy #juliegreen

Is Trump returning in 2022? Many prophets have heard a resounding YES!!! Join us with special guest, Julie Green who is a prophetic voice, a modern-day Esther, who is sharing the Word of the Lord on a daily basis. She calls it God's News Before the News! Holy Spirit is speaking on a daily basis to Julie specific warnings, truths, and keys to what we are going through and what is coming.

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