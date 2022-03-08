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WHO AND WHAT IS REALLY CONTROLLING THIS WORLD?! SHOCKING REVELATIONS OF HISTORY DOCUMENTARY BOX-SET
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54 views • March 08, 2022
Many of the world’s oldest mythologies claim that governance over human society began with dominance over human beings being established by superior beings or “gods.” 🔵Follow US on Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/_The5thKind Then the job of rulership gets handed over at a later stage to human governors or Kings. Could the "Gods" or "Ancient Aliens" still be here? Are they still controlling us? 🔵Check Out Our Official Website 👉 https://5thkind.tv
🔵Paul's New Book: "The Scars Of Eden" U.S👉https://amzn.to/3klyBY3 U.K 👉 https://amzn.to/3kh5HZa
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🔵Follow US on Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/_The5thKind
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🔵Paul Wallis YouTube Channel 👉 https://www.youtube.com/paulwallis
🔵Paul Wallis Website 👉 www.paulanthonywallis.com
We've had many requests for an ancient history compilation production by Paul Wallis - so ..here it is! This video combines the topics already covered on the 5th kind by author and researcher Paul Wallis into an ordered compilation sequence. This video is the first of 2 parts. Covering topics such as Ancient Mythologies, Biblical Translations, Ancient Aliens, The Kings List, Anomalies within the bible, The book of Enoch, Control and Suppression of information. Mami Wata people, Indian Vimanas, Ancient Technology, UFOs in ancient art, Alien abduction accounts, Human abilities and potential and much more!
Mesopotamian Stories from the ancient cultures of Sumeria, Babylonia, Akkadia and Assyria speak of the arrival on planet Earth of advanced extra-terrestrial people in our deep past. These stories, curated by the world’s oldest known culture, with the world’s oldest body of written texts, speak of Anunnaki – Sky People – who colonised planet earth, genetically modifying our hominid ancestors and governing over planet earth for tens and hundreds of thousands of years. #ancientaliens #aliens #history #anunnaki
The Mespotamian stories are the stories of plural advanced beings, not from Earth and not human. Enki is the commander of project Earth. His younger brother Enlil is the commander of this region of space. Other entities Namma, Ninhursag, Qingu, Marduk all play their part in a story of conflicts over their agendas for our planet and our race.
The stories of the Elohim / The Powerful Ones of the Bible appear to be a summary form of these even more ancient recollections of Sky People!
🔵Paul's New Book: "The Scars Of Eden" U.S👉https://amzn.to/3klyBY3 U.K 👉 https://amzn.to/3kh5HZa
🔵 Paul Wallis Books 👉 https://5thkind.tv/paul-wallis
🔵5th Kind YouTube Channel 👉 https://www.youtube.com/the5thkind
🔵5th Kind Clips 👉https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9xS...
🔵Find Us on Facebook 👉 https://www.facebook.com/the5thkindTV
🔵Follow US on Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/_The5thKind
🔵Support Our Work Us On Patreon 👉 https://www.patreon.com/the5thkind
🔵Paul Wallis YouTube Channel 👉 https://www.youtube.com/paulwallis
🔵Paul Wallis Website 👉 www.paulanthonywallis.com
We've had many requests for an ancient history compilation production by Paul Wallis - so ..here it is! This video combines the topics already covered on the 5th kind by author and researcher Paul Wallis into an ordered compilation sequence. This video is the first of 2 parts. Covering topics such as Ancient Mythologies, Biblical Translations, Ancient Aliens, The Kings List, Anomalies within the bible, The book of Enoch, Control and Suppression of information. Mami Wata people, Indian Vimanas, Ancient Technology, UFOs in ancient art, Alien abduction accounts, Human abilities and potential and much more!
Mesopotamian Stories from the ancient cultures of Sumeria, Babylonia, Akkadia and Assyria speak of the arrival on planet Earth of advanced extra-terrestrial people in our deep past. These stories, curated by the world’s oldest known culture, with the world’s oldest body of written texts, speak of Anunnaki – Sky People – who colonised planet earth, genetically modifying our hominid ancestors and governing over planet earth for tens and hundreds of thousands of years. #ancientaliens #aliens #history #anunnaki
The Mespotamian stories are the stories of plural advanced beings, not from Earth and not human. Enki is the commander of project Earth. His younger brother Enlil is the commander of this region of space. Other entities Namma, Ninhursag, Qingu, Marduk all play their part in a story of conflicts over their agendas for our planet and our race.
The stories of the Elohim / The Powerful Ones of the Bible appear to be a summary form of these even more ancient recollections of Sky People!
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