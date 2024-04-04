Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Microfluidics and nano surgical robots
channel image
Nonvaxer420
54 Subscribers
17 views
Published 21 hours ago

Microfluidics and nano surgical robots

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA-H0L3eEo0

.

Ido Bachelet talks Surgical Nanorobotics

https://phys.org/news/2024-04-cell-analysis-tech-incorporates-advanced.html

.

https://www.ufluidix.com/microfluidics-applications/

.

https://defensereview.com/hitachi-powderdust-%C2%B5-chip-ultra-small-micro-rfid-chip-with-embedded-antenna-for-military-and-clandestine-intelligencesurveillance-applications-u-s-military-law-enforcement-and-inte/

.

https://rumble.com/v4n3rsb-alphafold-google-deepmind.html

.

Protein Folding AlphaFold - Google DeepMind

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0303264717302848

.

https://www.laserfocusworld.com/lasers-sources/article/55001153/supercritical-coupling-technique-steers-light?o_eid=4220E0241156A5I&rdx.ident[pull]=omeda|4220E0241156A5I&utm_campaign=CPS240325017&utm_medium=email&utm_source=LFW+Photonics+Daily+Insights

.

https://x.company/projects/verily/

.

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/wireless-body-area-networks-wban-are-you-connected-to-the-internet-of-bodies-iob-the-internet

.

https://www.news-medical.net/health/Biosensor-Applications.aspx

.

https://rumble.com/v4n48wx-how-to-build-synthetic-dna-and-send-it-across-the-internet-dan-gibson-2018.html

.

[THERE IS SO MUCH  EVIDENCE BELOW]

.

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education.  https://ftwproject.com/ref/512

Keywords
trumpunwho2024nanojabnniitu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket