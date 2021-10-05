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Best Nitric Oxide Protocol - Top 7 Hacks
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1275 views • October 05, 2021
Nitric Oxide is a gas that’s produced internally by the body for a variety of functions; most notably it works to keep blood vessels open and blood flowing efficiently. Healthy levels of Nitric Oxide (NO) normalize blood pressure, prevent blood clots from forming, and help oxygen and nutrients reach tissues in adequate amounts. In this video we take a look at 7 of the best strategies to keep your nitric oxide levels optimized.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Association between sauna bathing and fatal cardiovascular and all-cause mortality events: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25705824/
2) The influence of Finnish sauna treatments on the concentrations of nitric oxide, 3-nitrotyrosine and selected markers of oxidative status in training and non-training men https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31950931/
3) Humming greatly increases nasal nitric oxide: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12119224/
4) Endogenous flux of nitric oxide: Citrulline is preferred to Arginine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33089645/
5) The L-arginine: nitric oxide pathway: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7522910/
6) Over-the-counter mouthwash use, nitric oxide and hypertension risk: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31709856/
7) Dietary Nitrate, Nitric Oxide, and Cardiovascular Health: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25976309/
8) Nitric oxide production and NO synthase gene expression contribute to vascular regulation during exercise: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7476056/
9) Ultraviolet Radiation-Induced Production of Nitric Oxide: A multi-cell and multi-donor analysis: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28894213/
10) Vitamin D and Endothelial Function: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32098418/
11) Cardio Miracle Testimonials: uc.cardiomiracle.com
12) Dr. Mercola Website – Mercola.com
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com; pexels.com; unsplash.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Association between sauna bathing and fatal cardiovascular and all-cause mortality events: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25705824/
2) The influence of Finnish sauna treatments on the concentrations of nitric oxide, 3-nitrotyrosine and selected markers of oxidative status in training and non-training men https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31950931/
3) Humming greatly increases nasal nitric oxide: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12119224/
4) Endogenous flux of nitric oxide: Citrulline is preferred to Arginine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33089645/
5) The L-arginine: nitric oxide pathway: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7522910/
6) Over-the-counter mouthwash use, nitric oxide and hypertension risk: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31709856/
7) Dietary Nitrate, Nitric Oxide, and Cardiovascular Health: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25976309/
8) Nitric oxide production and NO synthase gene expression contribute to vascular regulation during exercise: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7476056/
9) Ultraviolet Radiation-Induced Production of Nitric Oxide: A multi-cell and multi-donor analysis: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28894213/
10) Vitamin D and Endothelial Function: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32098418/
11) Cardio Miracle Testimonials: uc.cardiomiracle.com
12) Dr. Mercola Website – Mercola.com
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com; pexels.com; unsplash.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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