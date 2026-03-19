Iran Claims Strike On US F-35 Jet During Combat Mission, Emergency Landing Reported

Update:

A US F-35 made an emergency landing at a Middle East base after being struck by "suspected Iranian fire," two sources told CNN.

Capt. Tim Hawkins of US Central Command said the stealth jet was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when it was forced down. The pilot is in stable condition, and the incident is under investigation.

According to reports, it emergency landed in Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE.

Update from IRGC: Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC):

A U.S. F‑35 fighter jet operating in central Iranian airspace at approximately 2:50 AM local time was struck and seriously damaged by the IRGC’s aerospace defense systems. The fate of the aircraft is currently under investigation, but a crash is considered highly likely.





Video Description:

Iran has claimed to have struck an American F-35 fighter jet, with Iranian media showing video footage of Iranian forces targeting the aircraft. Reports suggest the fifth generation stealth jet was conducting a combat mission over Iran when it was forced to make an emergency landing. The aircraft landed safely, and the matter is now being investigated. This represents a significant incident involving Iranian forces allegedly damaging an F-35, a fifth generation stealth jet, in Iranian airspace. While the combat mission was reportedly over Iran, the aircraft made an emergency landing and landed safely, suggesting it likely reached one of the American bases or aircraft carriers far from Iranian soil.

Cynthia... had to use another video, the Iranian video was silent showing the hit, that is shown in this video.

Here is Rybar's assessment of the Iranian silent video of the strike on aircraft:

They spoiled the legend about the defeat of an American fighter by Iranian air defense

Still, the Americans failed to suppress Iranian air defense 100%: the U.S. Armed Forces Central Command acknowledged the defeat of an F-35 fighter by Iranian air defense systems. The aircraft, as they say there, made an emergency landing at one of the Middle Eastern bases, the pilot is alive and safe.

🖍Moreover, judging by the interception footage from Iranian air defense gunners, the fighter sustained significant damage. But the Iranians cut the video right after the hit: if it had crashed, they would certainly have demonstrated it to the public. So the version about an emergency landing is quite plausible.

❗️Nevertheless, the incident is significant. It showed that the means available to the Iranians allow them to detect, track and strike the most hyped U.S. fighter, and here the Iranians became pioneers (before, no one hit an F-35 — it only crashed on its own).

And the main thing here is that all this confirms the preservation of the combat potential of Iran's Armed Forces and that Iranian air defense is still alive . Although recently Trump boasted that the U.S. Air Force flies over Iran as they please. Another inconsistency.

Adding, description of silent Iranian video of the hit, from 'Intel Slava':

⚡️The moment of the defeat of the F-35 of the US Air Force by fire from an Iranian air defense system, published by IRGC media resources.

This is the first confirmed case of a manned aircraft being hit by Iranian air defense fire and the first case in the world of a combat damage to an F-35 fighter jet.

Just a little bit more and it would have been the first successful shoot-down, but, as CNN claims, the aircraft itself withstood the hit and made an emergency safe landing at one of the bases in the Middle East. The video also ends at the moment of the missile hitting near the fighter jet and does not show its fall, as in the case of drone footage.

This demonstrates both the good survivability of the F-35 and the ability of the remnants of the Iranian air defense system to successfully operate from ambushes even against modern 5th-generation fighters.







