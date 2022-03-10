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Russia Ministry of Defence Briefing - Biological Weapons
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61 views • March 10, 2022
Banned YouTube Videos.
Here is a briefing from the Russia Ministry of Defence on Ukraine. He elaborates on the evidence Russia has acquired from the Biologic Labs in Ukraine. And it will come as no surprise to anyone that there is a connection back to (none other) than Hunter Biden.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/q6Ihchy7z6rI/
Here is a briefing from the Russia Ministry of Defence on Ukraine. He elaborates on the evidence Russia has acquired from the Biologic Labs in Ukraine. And it will come as no surprise to anyone that there is a connection back to (none other) than Hunter Biden.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/q6Ihchy7z6rI/
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