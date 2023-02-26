Welcome To Proverbs Club.Moderation Is A Virtue.
Proverbs 25:16 (NIV).
16) If you find honey, eat just enough—
too much of it, and you will vomit.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Voracity is to be avoided.
It does not speak well of you.
