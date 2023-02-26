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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Moderation Is A Virtue.
Proverbs 25:16 (NIV).
16) If you find honey, eat just enough—
too much of it, and you will vomit.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Voracity is to be avoided.
It does not speak well of you.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8xwwsn
#find #honey #eat #enough #much #vomit