Moderation Is A Virtue - Proverbs 25:16

Proverbs 25:16 (NIV).

16) If you find honey, eat just enough—

too much of it, and you will vomit.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Voracity is to be avoided.

It does not speak well of you.

