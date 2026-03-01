© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tehran
Adding:
❗️The Strait of Hormuz is open to tankers "until further notice", said former IRGC commander and secretary of the Council for Determining Political Expediency, General Mohsen Rezaei. His words are quoted by FT.
However, he warned that American forces and military personnel are "legitimate targets" for Iranian strikes.
Adding:
⚡️Iranian Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi (Marja) declared jihad (holy war) against the USA and Israel.