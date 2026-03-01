Tehran

❗️The Strait of Hormuz is open to tankers "until further notice", said former IRGC commander and secretary of the Council for Determining Political Expediency, General Mohsen Rezaei. His words are quoted by FT.

However, he warned that American forces and military personnel are "legitimate targets" for Iranian strikes.

⚡️Iranian Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi (Marja) declared jihad (holy war) against the USA and Israel.