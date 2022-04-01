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Kirsch Suing Fauci & Moderna, CNN Says Laptop Is Real, Pedo Teacher Arrested & Satan Klaus Speaks
Aimless News
Aimless News
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160 views • April 01, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

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Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

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Sources used in video:

Steve Kirsch sues fauci and moderna - https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/business/2022/03/29/exclusive-covid-treatment-entrepreneur-steve-kirsch-to-sue-fauci-and-moderna-for-creating-covid-19-virus/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Are the dominoes starting to fall - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/just-arizona-attorney-general-mark-brnovich-refers-criminal-action-az-secretary-state-katie-hobbs-election-crimes/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Weird, it almost seems like it's all the same people - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/revealed-14-ballot-harvesters-wisconsin-also-participated-one-violent-riots-2020/?ref_src=aimlessnews

What is coming that CNN is making the pivot, it must be big - https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2022/03/30/cnn-admits-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-authentic-532-days-after-initial-reporting/?ref_src=aimlessnews

This assholes rant didn't age well - https://www.diogenesmiddlefinger.com/2022/03/lets-enjoy-one-of-best-of-our-favorite.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Biden lied about his son also - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-bidens-famous-last-words/?ref_src=aimlessnews

This is why these 'teachers' must be rooted out and prosecuted - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-fourth-grade-teacher-arrested-charged-child?ref_src=aimlessnews

School nurse suspended after facebook post - https://reclaimthenet.org/richard-j-kinsella-magnet-school-school-nurse-suspended/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Uk man gets busted for offensive tweet - https://nationalfile.com/offensive-tweet-leads-to-150-hours-of-community-service-for-uk-man/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Disney not even hiding it anymore, grooming kids - https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/30/disney-executives-admit-of-course-were-grooming-your-children/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Pelosi son associate going to jail - https://nationalfile.com/pelosi-sons-associate-convicted-of-fraud-for-scam-that-pelosis-son-promoted-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews

They demand you only listen to them, want to criminalize the letter Z - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/03/30/ukraine-demands-all-countries-criminalize-use-of-russian-z-symbol/?ref_src=aimlessnews

When they tell you, believe them - https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1509246112934289421?ref_src=aimlessnews

Illuminate card game 1995 - https://www.news.com.au/technology/home-entertainment/gaming/outofprint-conspiracy-card-game-from-1994-that-predicted-911-sees-renewed-popularity-amid-covid19/news-story/aa7a7e43202fbd12de70f39af14269b9?ref_src=aimlessnews

Florida 2024 - https://twitter.com/TyTheFisch/status/1509191896710713356?ref_src=aimlessnews

What about these crimes - https://twitter.com/ZeekArkham/status/1509244370628788230?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1508524394590531585?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - George Thorogood And The Destroyers - Bad To The Bone - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyhJ69mD7xI


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The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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