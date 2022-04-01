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Kirsch Suing Fauci & Moderna, CNN Says Laptop Is Real, Pedo Teacher Arrested & Satan Klaus Speaks
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160 views • April 01, 2022
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The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
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Sources used in video:
Steve Kirsch sues fauci and moderna - https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/business/2022/03/29/exclusive-covid-treatment-entrepreneur-steve-kirsch-to-sue-fauci-and-moderna-for-creating-covid-19-virus/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Are the dominoes starting to fall - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/just-arizona-attorney-general-mark-brnovich-refers-criminal-action-az-secretary-state-katie-hobbs-election-crimes/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Weird, it almost seems like it's all the same people - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/revealed-14-ballot-harvesters-wisconsin-also-participated-one-violent-riots-2020/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What is coming that CNN is making the pivot, it must be big - https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2022/03/30/cnn-admits-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-authentic-532-days-after-initial-reporting/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This assholes rant didn't age well - https://www.diogenesmiddlefinger.com/2022/03/lets-enjoy-one-of-best-of-our-favorite.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden lied about his son also - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-bidens-famous-last-words/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is why these 'teachers' must be rooted out and prosecuted - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-fourth-grade-teacher-arrested-charged-child?ref_src=aimlessnews
School nurse suspended after facebook post - https://reclaimthenet.org/richard-j-kinsella-magnet-school-school-nurse-suspended/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Uk man gets busted for offensive tweet - https://nationalfile.com/offensive-tweet-leads-to-150-hours-of-community-service-for-uk-man/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Disney not even hiding it anymore, grooming kids - https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/30/disney-executives-admit-of-course-were-grooming-your-children/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pelosi son associate going to jail - https://nationalfile.com/pelosi-sons-associate-convicted-of-fraud-for-scam-that-pelosis-son-promoted-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They demand you only listen to them, want to criminalize the letter Z - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/03/30/ukraine-demands-all-countries-criminalize-use-of-russian-z-symbol/?ref_src=aimlessnews
When they tell you, believe them - https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1509246112934289421?ref_src=aimlessnews
Illuminate card game 1995 - https://www.news.com.au/technology/home-entertainment/gaming/outofprint-conspiracy-card-game-from-1994-that-predicted-911-sees-renewed-popularity-amid-covid19/news-story/aa7a7e43202fbd12de70f39af14269b9?ref_src=aimlessnews
Florida 2024 - https://twitter.com/TyTheFisch/status/1509191896710713356?ref_src=aimlessnews
What about these crimes - https://twitter.com/ZeekArkham/status/1509244370628788230?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1508524394590531585?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - George Thorogood And The Destroyers - Bad To The Bone - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyhJ69mD7xI
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Steve Kirsch sues fauci and moderna - https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/business/2022/03/29/exclusive-covid-treatment-entrepreneur-steve-kirsch-to-sue-fauci-and-moderna-for-creating-covid-19-virus/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Are the dominoes starting to fall - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/just-arizona-attorney-general-mark-brnovich-refers-criminal-action-az-secretary-state-katie-hobbs-election-crimes/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Weird, it almost seems like it's all the same people - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/revealed-14-ballot-harvesters-wisconsin-also-participated-one-violent-riots-2020/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What is coming that CNN is making the pivot, it must be big - https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2022/03/30/cnn-admits-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-authentic-532-days-after-initial-reporting/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This assholes rant didn't age well - https://www.diogenesmiddlefinger.com/2022/03/lets-enjoy-one-of-best-of-our-favorite.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden lied about his son also - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-bidens-famous-last-words/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is why these 'teachers' must be rooted out and prosecuted - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-fourth-grade-teacher-arrested-charged-child?ref_src=aimlessnews
School nurse suspended after facebook post - https://reclaimthenet.org/richard-j-kinsella-magnet-school-school-nurse-suspended/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Uk man gets busted for offensive tweet - https://nationalfile.com/offensive-tweet-leads-to-150-hours-of-community-service-for-uk-man/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Disney not even hiding it anymore, grooming kids - https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/30/disney-executives-admit-of-course-were-grooming-your-children/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pelosi son associate going to jail - https://nationalfile.com/pelosi-sons-associate-convicted-of-fraud-for-scam-that-pelosis-son-promoted-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They demand you only listen to them, want to criminalize the letter Z - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/03/30/ukraine-demands-all-countries-criminalize-use-of-russian-z-symbol/?ref_src=aimlessnews
When they tell you, believe them - https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1509246112934289421?ref_src=aimlessnews
Illuminate card game 1995 - https://www.news.com.au/technology/home-entertainment/gaming/outofprint-conspiracy-card-game-from-1994-that-predicted-911-sees-renewed-popularity-amid-covid19/news-story/aa7a7e43202fbd12de70f39af14269b9?ref_src=aimlessnews
Florida 2024 - https://twitter.com/TyTheFisch/status/1509191896710713356?ref_src=aimlessnews
What about these crimes - https://twitter.com/ZeekArkham/status/1509244370628788230?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1508524394590531585?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - George Thorogood And The Destroyers - Bad To The Bone - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyhJ69mD7xI
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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