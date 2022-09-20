September 18, 2022 Miles Guo’s Exclusive Exposé: No. 1 Which Direction Will Russia Take After the Death of Putin?

https://gnews.org/post/p1mve81fa
【Exclusive】09/18/2022 Miles Guo : Which direction will Russia take after the death of Putin? Russia may enter a state of civil war or even the disintegration of the country, but there may also emerge a new pro-Europe and pro-USA leader. However, either way, it will affect the internal security and well-being of China and the Chinese people
