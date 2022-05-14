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Meet the Freedom Candidates Gold Coast, Debra Yuille & Jason Miles.
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51 views • May 14, 2022
At the Meet The Freedom Candidates Rally. Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 14th May, 2022.
In the driving rain at Southport Broadwater Parklands on the Gold Coast, approx 1500 dedicated freedom lovers and concerned Aussies turned out in the government induced inclement weather to meet the minor party freedom candidates contesting the upcoming Federal election.
Candidates were represented from the electorates of Forde, Fadden, Moncrieff, Wright and McPherson. As well several candidates running for the Senate in Qld.
In this clip we've got two of the hardest working people in the freedom movement and two of the nicest folks I've had the pleasure of meeting, Jason Miles and Debra Yuille.
Jason is a Great Australian Party candidate for the Senate (Qld)
https://www.facebook.com/jasonmiles4senate
https://t.me/jasonmiles4senate
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au/
Debra is an independent candidate for the Senate (Qld), running as a group with Len Harris and The Silent Majority.
https://www.facebook.com/DebraYuillefortheSenate
https://www.thesilentmajority.org.au/
Jason wants to bring back the manufacturing industry to Australia after it's been decimated by successive Liberal and Labor governments over the last 30 years and Deb is a staunch Libertarian and opponent of the Digital ID.
Jason featured in the Political Correspondent of Roobs Flyer Magazine 2nd Edition and Deb is a regular contributor to our fantastic rag!
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
In the driving rain at Southport Broadwater Parklands on the Gold Coast, approx 1500 dedicated freedom lovers and concerned Aussies turned out in the government induced inclement weather to meet the minor party freedom candidates contesting the upcoming Federal election.
Candidates were represented from the electorates of Forde, Fadden, Moncrieff, Wright and McPherson. As well several candidates running for the Senate in Qld.
In this clip we've got two of the hardest working people in the freedom movement and two of the nicest folks I've had the pleasure of meeting, Jason Miles and Debra Yuille.
Jason is a Great Australian Party candidate for the Senate (Qld)
https://www.facebook.com/jasonmiles4senate
https://t.me/jasonmiles4senate
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au/
Debra is an independent candidate for the Senate (Qld), running as a group with Len Harris and The Silent Majority.
https://www.facebook.com/DebraYuillefortheSenate
https://www.thesilentmajority.org.au/
Jason wants to bring back the manufacturing industry to Australia after it's been decimated by successive Liberal and Labor governments over the last 30 years and Deb is a staunch Libertarian and opponent of the Digital ID.
Jason featured in the Political Correspondent of Roobs Flyer Magazine 2nd Edition and Deb is a regular contributor to our fantastic rag!
Subscribe here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
STAY FREE!
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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