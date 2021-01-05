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Fauci's Crimes Against Humanity_ Sacha Stone, RFK Jr., David Martin, Rocco Gallati, Judy Mikovits
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381 views • January 05, 2021
Focus on Fauci Live Event January 5, 2021
Exposing Anthony Fauci's Crimes Against Humanity: Sacha Stone, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., David Martin, Rocco Gallati, Judy Mikovits
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from New Earth Pulse youtube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
www.lineinthesand.us
Original title: Focus on Fauci (Official Event)
Exposing Anthony Fauci's Crimes Against Humanity: Sacha Stone, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., David Martin, Rocco Gallati, Judy Mikovits
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from New Earth Pulse youtube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
www.lineinthesand.us
Original title: Focus on Fauci (Official Event)
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