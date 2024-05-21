Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Net Zero Commie Bullsh!t
channel image
Son of the Republic
695 Subscribers
98 views
Published Yesterday

We Are The Carbon They Want To Zero Out

* Depopulation — that’s what “Carbon Reduction” and “Carbon/Net Zero” is really about.

* This has nothing to do with the environment.

* This is an anti-human ideology.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4wjduu-the-ny-case-against-trump-keeps-on-giving-ep.-2254-05212024.html

Keywords
freedomlibertyclimate alarmismpolice statecommunismsocialismdan bonginonew world orderclimate activismdepopulationtyrannyenvironmentalismpopulation reductionclimate hoaxideologyexterminationtotalitarianismclimate cultmanufactured crisisgreat resetcarbon zeronet zeroanti-humanismcarbon emissioncarbon reduction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket