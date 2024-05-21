Net Zero Commie Bullsh!t

We Are The Carbon They Want To Zero Out
* Depopulation — that’s what “Carbon Reduction” and “Carbon/Net Zero” is really about.
* This has nothing to do with the environment.
* This is an anti-human ideology.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4wjduu-the-ny-case-against-trump-keeps-on-giving-ep.-2254-05212024.html
