EVERY WAY -- CHRIST IS PREACHED ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JUNE 14 2026

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Our Circumstances Are in the Hands of God, and the Apostle Paul Used Being Imprisioned to Glorify the Lord. Whatever the Circumstance or Motivation, God Means It for Good and Uses It for Good. First Step: Fellowship of the Spirit, When Something Takes Hold of Our Heart and Soul and We Are in Communication With God; Eternity is Made Real, and We Are Drawn to Fellowship With Those Emanating the Same Spirit.