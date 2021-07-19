Will: Trudeau Signs Pfizer Deal to Murder Every Single Canadian With Poisoned Shots [19.07.2021]

It all comes down to TREASON with all the evidence and Proof laid out in front of everyone's eyes.Will the Vaccinated just roll their eyes like they always do or will they finally all wake up?At this point it really doesn't matter because every single vaccinated person will soon be dead and that's just a plain FACT according to top doctors and scientists around the world.These shots contain 99.99% poison and millions are already dying from blood clots, strokes and heart attacks.The remaining majority will die from 4 - 14 months after their first shot.It's absolutely in sane that these people cannot see what is being done to them, thus the name SHEEP as they follow each other over the cliff to their DEATH.SOURCE: Stew Peters Show - "INJECTED PROOF"www.StewPeters.tv | www.KelliWard.comThe RUMBLE link is available for slower connections. DO NOT LEAVE COMMENTS ON RUMBLE - It's only a Backup.wil paranormal43719 subscribers