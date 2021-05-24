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Maricopa County Audit - You couldn't make this stuff up!
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151 views • May 24, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/maricopa-county-arizona-audit-election-fraud/
Election auditors and computer experts have been brought into the audit investigation, representing both sides of the political spectrum so that fair and reasonable conclusions can be drawn. Those at the heart of the audit process are shocked at the level of fraud................ irrespective their political affiliation or opinion of the 2020 election candidates.
With the audit underway, rather than helping to assure that the whole process is legitimatized and validated by providing whatever assistance necessary, the Maricopa County public officials and computer hardware/software providers are doing everything possible to obfuscate and stop the process dead in it's tracks. Their CYA coverup is so in-your-face obvious that it borders on the absurd and is alarming to all with eyes and ears.
The Arizona Legislature saw their state flip from a solid red state to a blue state in a 2 election timeframe, despite holding solid Republican majorities in both houses and the Governorship. This is extremely difficult to reconcile with the demographic reality of a large senior population and a traditionally conservative political culture.
It is clear that American citizens and registered voters are being compromised at the alter of progressive socialism and the repressive regime controlling Communist China is more than willing to help their American collaborators steal this and every future election.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://patriotssoapbox.com/
Election auditors and computer experts have been brought into the audit investigation, representing both sides of the political spectrum so that fair and reasonable conclusions can be drawn. Those at the heart of the audit process are shocked at the level of fraud................ irrespective their political affiliation or opinion of the 2020 election candidates.
With the audit underway, rather than helping to assure that the whole process is legitimatized and validated by providing whatever assistance necessary, the Maricopa County public officials and computer hardware/software providers are doing everything possible to obfuscate and stop the process dead in it's tracks. Their CYA coverup is so in-your-face obvious that it borders on the absurd and is alarming to all with eyes and ears.
The Arizona Legislature saw their state flip from a solid red state to a blue state in a 2 election timeframe, despite holding solid Republican majorities in both houses and the Governorship. This is extremely difficult to reconcile with the demographic reality of a large senior population and a traditionally conservative political culture.
It is clear that American citizens and registered voters are being compromised at the alter of progressive socialism and the repressive regime controlling Communist China is more than willing to help their American collaborators steal this and every future election.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://patriotssoapbox.com/
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