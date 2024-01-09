Create New Account
EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2 Installed! I'm Going Net Zero!
High Hopes
Two Bit da Vinci


Jan 9, 2024


Click the link below to use my code EFDPUVINCI and get an extra $1000 off DELTA Pro Ultra and related bundles.


It's been YEARS in the making, but I'm in the home stretch of being truly net zero! With the new EcoFlow Smart Home Panel and solar I think I Can make Two Bit da Vinci 100% powered by sunshine! Join me in this 3 part series, where I am going to build a new place for batteries, and in later episodes add solar and much more!


Click the link below to use my code EFDPUVINCI and get an extra $1000 off DELTA Pro Ultra and related bundles. Now enjoy 6 months of interest-free payments & 5-year installment plan offer.The Smart Home Panel 2 Installation Consulting Service ensures a hassle-free setup by tracking orders, managing fittings, and answering technical queries for TX/CA homeowners, valid until April 9.EcoFlow Website: https://www.ecoflow.com/us/delta-pro-... EcoFlow Community for more information: https://bit.ly/3T8lmxv


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:35 - Installation

4:00 - The batteries


two bit da vinci,ecoflow,smart home panel,ecoflow smart home panel 2,smart home panel II,smart home panel 2,ecoflow SHP 2,ecoflow SHP II,going net zero,home batteries,best home batteries,going off grid,off grid battery system,net zero,how to go off grid,best batteries for off grid,ecoflow delta pro ultra,ecoflow delta pro,delta pro ultra,ecoflow delta,delta pro ultra battery,new ecoflow smart home panel system


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcVS8JlThC0

solaroff gridbatteriesinstalledecoflownet zerotwo bit da vincismart home panel 2delta pro

