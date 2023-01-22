Big Media Bows Down To The WEF Global Royalty

Bringing you what's ignored, sensationalized, misleading and just plain false... In this weeks Media Malfeasance, Kristi Leigh reviews how the supposed mainstream news selectively covered or outright lied about the World Economic Forum annual gathering in Davos. Meanwhile, independent news was shunned for daring to ask the challenging questions. The changing Biden classified documents narrative is also explored. And, remember then Paul Pelosi attack... or rendezvous gone wrong?

To support my work:

🌟 GiveSend Go: https://givesendgo.com/KristiLeighTV?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=KristiLeighTV

🌟 Paypal: https://paypal.me/KristiLeighTV?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US

🌟 Follow me! Locals: https://kristileightv.locals.com

🌟 Stop Buying products from companies who hate you. Make the switch! https://patriotswitch.com/kristileightv