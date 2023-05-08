Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Caroline Saunders Offers Scripture, Stillness, and Sisterhood at Women’s Bible Retreat
8 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published 19 hours ago |

Caroline Saunders and two of her best friends began their ministry “Story & Soul” out of a shared desire to provide women with a deeper relationship with the Lord and other Christian ladies. She explains how “Story and Soul” is different from a typical conference. There is more of an emphasis on discussion, rest, and contemplation than activities and games. Caroline and her team gave deep and meaningful thought to the design and structure of the event, prioritizing three main elements: Scripture, Stillness, and Sisterhood. The retreat offers teaching, devotionals, discussions, peaceful rest, and true Christian fellowship, concluding with a lovely, candle-lit dinner.



TAKEAWAYS


“Story and Soul” is an annual retreat that women look forward to every year


Women need time to process what they’ve learned, and “Story and Soul” allows them to do so by giving periods of rest and reflection


Caroline has written two children’s books called The Story of Home and The Story of Water


If you want to plan a retreat like Caroline’s, make sure you assemble a diverse team of uniquely gifted women



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Story and Soul: https://bit.ly/3LYQFXk 

Give A Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3HyZmWA   

The Story of Home book: https://bit.ly/3oRNk3u

The Story of Water book: https://bit.ly/3ABym4b 


🔗 CONNECT WITH CAROLINE SAUNDERS

Website: http://www.writercaroline.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/writercaroline/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/writercaroline/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
christianscripturefellowshiptina griffincounter culture mom showsisterhoodcaroline saundersstory and soulbible retreat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket