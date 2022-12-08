14. Quietening the Soul: Be Prepared, Not Scared

http://freedomshock.com This is an addendum to Episode #13. Why must we uncover the extreme nastiness in this world? Why must we discuss dehumanizing subjects like child sex-abuse? How does this have anything to do with "Quietening the Soul?"

There are 2 reasons: The first is, that these are CHILDREN; the most vulnerable people of our society. If we turn a blind eye, simply because it disturbs us, then who will actually HELP these little ones?

The second reason, is that we have all become fooled by our normalcy biasses. Many of us believe that the clean and ordered life we are living is the basis for all reality. Part of the reason why Episode #13 was so distressing, what because it challenged our normalcy bias.

If you are a sensitive person (which is good!) and were upset by the last episode, this video won't be as traumatic to watch... but it will explain the mechanics behind what was going on.

Our souls will never be truly quietened or organized, if we are incapable of acknowledging painful realities. Why? Aren't we also carrying around some things that are painful to acknowledge? We will never make peace with those, unless we have the courage to see life as it truly is. We must put our faith in the things that truly matter.

Finally, the whole purpose of taking this journey to self-improvement with the Creator's help, is to redesign us, so that we can be useful to bring others to freedom.