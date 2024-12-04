Getting Puerto Rico 100% Food Sovereign?

We are creating food sovereignty in Puerto Rico!





WHAT WE DO:





1. Educational events (composting classes, seed starting, backyard meat production, medicinal plants, and more)





2. Plant and seed swap parties every other month on the 3rd Saturday (9-11am)





3. Community gardens





4. The almond project (did you know that PR has enough wild almond trees we do not need to import almonds? - we are working n it)





5. The Soil Detox Project (we have proven destruction of forever chemicals! Biosludge from San Juan sewage is sold island-wide as organic)





​ 501c3 contributions via credit card are at https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/puerto-rico-agriculture-self-sufficiency





If you are an Act 22/60 go here: https://donatepr.com/huertosrincon





Reach out for cash, check, or I’ll get you our crypto addresses.