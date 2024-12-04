Getting Puerto Rico 100% Food Sovereign?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are creating food sovereignty in Puerto Rico!
WHAT WE DO:
1. Educational events (composting classes, seed starting, backyard meat production, medicinal plants, and more)
2. Plant and seed swap parties every other month on the 3rd Saturday (9-11am)
3. Community gardens
4. The almond project (did you know that PR has enough wild almond trees we do not need to import almonds? - we are working n it)
5. The Soil Detox Project (we have proven destruction of forever chemicals! Biosludge from San Juan sewage is sold island-wide as organic)
501c3 contributions via credit card are at https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/puerto-rico-agriculture-self-sufficiency
If you are an Act 22/60 go here: https://donatepr.com/huertosrincon
Reach out for cash, check, or I’ll get you our crypto addresses.