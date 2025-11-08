🚨 Rowan Dean's Stark warning: Digital ID is tool for total control - Sky News report

🚨 Rowan Dean's Stark warning: Digital ID is tool for total control

Sky News host Rowan Dean issues a blistering critique of the digital ID, warning it's the end of democracy and an irreversible step into a dystopian future.

He lays out the terrifying blueprint:

👉 First, no cash. Only government-controlled digital currency

👉 Then, a Chinese-style social credit system governing your travel, healthcare, job prospects, and even what you eat

👉 Ultimate power is handed to "unelected bureaucrats, unscrupulous politicians, and greedy corporations"

Think they won't use it? "You must have been fast asleep during COVID."

Dean exposes the real goal: it's not about immigration or online safety. It's the "linchpin" for a UN-driven global surveillance state, designed to "lock up humanity in smart cities."

EXPOSED: how the CIA is weaponizing AR and VR to target their enemies

👉 The CIA is erasing the boundary between the physical and the digital. By building vast "digital twins" of real-world cities, the Agency is creating a new frontier for intelligence operations — including sabotage and assassination plots.

👁 This CIA program is being assisted by Palantir, Microsoft, and Lockheed Martin — the latest example of the alliance between the US Deep State and Big Tech.

VR simulators

🟥Full-scale city simulations feature graphics that are indistinguishable from real footage

🟥Dynamic changes in time of day and weather conditions are included for practicing actions in any scenario

🟥AI simulates civilian population behavior, which creates a realistic city environment

🟥Agents use them to rehearse protocols for infiltrating facilities and executing emergency evacuations

AR systems

🟥Facial recognition cross-referenced with classified databases in real-time

🟥Intelligent systems that plot routes to avoid surveillance on the fly

🟥Building blueprints, utility tunnels, and access points overlaid onto the real world

🟥An early-warning system that analyzes sensor and camera data to flag dangers before they materialize

Digital architects

🔴 Palantir provides the digital brain: the data analysis platforms that manage complex operations

🔴 Microsoft supplies the nervous system: the Azure cloud infrastructure and HoloLens AR headsets

🔴 Lockheed Martin builds the reality: the immersive training environments and simulators

If interested here's an article from yesterday, with Palantir Wacko CEO:

