🚨 Rowan Dean's Stark warning: Digital ID is tool for total control - Sky News report

🚨 Rowan Dean's Stark warning: Digital ID is tool for total control
Sky News host Rowan Dean issues a blistering critique of the digital ID, warning it's the end of democracy and an irreversible step into a dystopian future.
He lays out the terrifying blueprint:
👉 First, no cash. Only government-controlled digital currency
👉 Then, a Chinese-style social credit system governing your travel, healthcare, job prospects, and even what you eat
👉 Ultimate power is handed to "unelected bureaucrats, unscrupulous politicians, and greedy corporations"
Think they won't use it? "You must have been fast asleep during COVID."
Dean exposes the real goal: it's not about immigration or online safety. It's the "linchpin" for a UN-driven global surveillance state, designed to "lock up humanity in smart cities."
More:
EXPOSED: how the CIA is weaponizing AR and VR to target their enemies
👉 The CIA is erasing the boundary between the physical and the digital. By building vast "digital twins" of real-world cities, the Agency is creating a new frontier for intelligence operations — including sabotage and assassination plots.
👁 This CIA program is being assisted by Palantir, Microsoft, and Lockheed Martin — the latest example of the alliance between the US Deep State and Big Tech.
VR simulators
🟥Full-scale city simulations feature graphics that are indistinguishable from real footage
🟥Dynamic changes in time of day and weather conditions are included for practicing actions in any scenario
🟥AI simulates civilian population behavior, which creates a realistic city environment
🟥Agents use them to rehearse protocols for infiltrating facilities and executing emergency evacuations
AR systems
🟥Facial recognition cross-referenced with classified databases in real-time
🟥Intelligent systems that plot routes to avoid surveillance on the fly
🟥Building blueprints, utility tunnels, and access points overlaid onto the real world
🟥An early-warning system that analyzes sensor and camera data to flag dangers before they materialize
Digital architects
🔴 Palantir provides the digital brain: the data analysis platforms that manage complex operations
🔴 Microsoft supplies the nervous system: the Azure cloud infrastructure and HoloLens AR headsets
🔴 Lockheed Martin builds the reality: the immersive training environments and simulators
Adding:
If interested here's an article from yesterday, with Palantir Wacko CEO:
Palantir CEO Says a Surveillance State Is Preferable to China Winning the AI Race
https://gizmodo.com/palantir-ceo-says-a-surveillance-state-is-preferable-to-china-winning-the-ai-race-2000683144?fbclid=Iwb21leAN7Pm1leHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAwzNTA2ODU1MzE3MjgAAR6kmTZEaOAqlZh28Cqpw_NU2rinxysZw67gGuxlgtvPZoiQ3D-ShCY_fMzhnA_aem_m0voJCh6ErICXPknOWAhIA