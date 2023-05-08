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8.5.23 The 4 BOOMS August HOT! It’s unraveling for ALL! PRAY!
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105 views • August 05, 2023

LT of And We Know


Aug 5, 2023


Oh the times we live in are so great… we are enjoying this entire process.. watching the MSM report on the 2020 election again… how amazing that another indictment could bring so much exposure of the evil ones. The plot thickens, we are all learning together… more unveiling for the masses is here. Let’s go.


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Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


'91 children involved' in Australian sexual abuse case 8/2 Reuters https://t.me/c/1716023008/194496


"People are afraid of somebody that can not be bought by Washington." Interview with President Donald J. Trump's Attorney Alina Habba https://t.me/c/1716023008/194887


BREAKING: Joe Rogan says there was real fraud in the Kari Lake election https://t.me/c/1716023008/194870


Joe Rogan: DeSantis Can't Compete With Trump https://t.me/c/1716023008/194869


The indictments are fake 😁 https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13607


Want to hear what the UK is reporting???

https://twitter.com/SantaSurfing/status/1687205960379682820?s=20


Stephen King's novel, Doctor Sleep, is literally a sequel to the Shining where:

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/123209


Trump posts new campaign video on Truth https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/123276


Jesse says that Biden's DOJ is creating a one man wrecking crew, providing Trump's lawyers with the opportunity to re litigate the 2020 election, and setting the stage for a revenge tour unlike any we've ever seen: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/46801


Tucker got Devon Archer to admit that Joe Biden/Hunter were abusing their power and then presents a letter showing Joe thank Archer for his foreign business deals. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16498

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Keywords
trumpnewspresidentdeep statechristiandonald trump2020 electionmsmadrenochromeindictmentsboomsprayaugustunveilingltand we knowexposing evil4th indictment
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