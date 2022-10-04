THESE stories show how the far-left is CODIFYING HATRED

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Glenn Beck
Oct 2, 2022 Do you want to live in a country that’s codifying hatred? That’s what this election is about, Glenn says, because our country is becoming more divided by the second. In this clip, Glenn shares several stories — from a political debate gone wrong to recent comments made by Hillary Clinton — that show how much danger currently faces our republic...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jey3TwVvA0o