THESE stories show how the far-left is CODIFYING HATRED
Published 2 months ago
Glenn Beck


Oct 2, 2022 Do you want to live in a country that's codifying hatred? That's what this election is about, Glenn says, because our country is becoming more divided by the second. In this clip, Glenn shares several stories — from a political debate gone wrong to recent comments made by Hillary Clinton — that show how much danger currently faces our republic...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jey3TwVvA0o

current events, hillary clinton, politics, election, america, united states, far left, glenn beck, division, danger, codifying hatred

