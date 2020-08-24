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When you isolate people, you destroy their immune system - Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai
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32 views • August 24, 2020
CORONA – There are no more true scientists anymore, only academics, who „hush“ Interview with Shiva Ayyadurai www.kla.tv/16446
20.05.2020
Could it be that bacteria and viruses cannot kill humans at all? The Indian-American scientist and politician Shiva Ayyadurai is convinced of this and goes even further: He describes the corona crisis as the "greatest fear-inspiring hoax of all time", which makes many doctors and scientists no longer tell the truth for fear of losing their jobs and families. Find out for yourself in the following interview.
from rh.
Sources/Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_Tp2UmrEGE
https://www.kla.tv/16446
20.05.2020
Could it be that bacteria and viruses cannot kill humans at all? The Indian-American scientist and politician Shiva Ayyadurai is convinced of this and goes even further: He describes the corona crisis as the "greatest fear-inspiring hoax of all time", which makes many doctors and scientists no longer tell the truth for fear of losing their jobs and families. Find out for yourself in the following interview.
from rh.
Sources/Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_Tp2UmrEGE
https://www.kla.tv/16446
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