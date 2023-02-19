Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SNAFU report - 2023-02-18 (ep 19) - This will NOT end WELL, The BIG picture
69 views
channel image
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Published 19 hours ago |

SNAFU report - 2023-02-18 (ep 19) - This will NOT end WELL, The BIG pictureSNAFU, Bill Gates, Cabal, Russia, Ukraine, Ohio fire

----------------------------------------

The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up


Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.


*** DONATE, support my work:

CashApp: $RPMAA

Venmo: @DrumAtlanta

patreon.com/user?u=70536667


Email:

[email protected]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540

https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d


Telegram:

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt

https://t.me/mahangtia


----------------------------------------


Song: https://youtu.be/cE4lpSFNFUE - Well, this is Shit by Thomas Benjamin

Song: Find the Real by Alter Bridge


- [x] Ukraine

- https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/ukraine-situation-report-russias-offensive-has-begun-says-nato-chief

- https://tsarizm.com/news/eastern-europe/2023/02/17/belarus-announces-army-is-ready-to-join-war-if-attacked-or-threatened/

- [x] Russian bombers over AK

- https://tsarizm.com/news/eastern-europe/2023/02/17/russian-bombers-intercepted-over-alaska-second-interception-in-48-hours/

- Tu-95 Bear bombers: https://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/russias-tu-95-bear-bomber-everything-you-need-know-20484

- [x] More derailments: https://www.foxnews.com/us/train-derails-outside-detroit-michigan-one-car-hazardous-materials - MAP

- [x] Curfew 10 PM east Palestine

- https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/2-men-arrested-accused-of-breaking-east-palestine-curfew/

- [x] No answers yet as to cause

- https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/Pages/RRD23MR005.aspx

- https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/what-caused-the-train-derailment/

- [x] It was exploded over a drainage pond

- https://truthsocial.com/users/JuliansRum/statuses/10987755739055337

- [x] Ohio river: https://ohioriverfdn.org/ohio-river/quick-facts/

- [x] Life scenes and more news

- https://www.instagram.com/reel/CovQFIYD-KT

- https://www.instagram.com/reel/CovyrvnOHJN/

- https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1626317180013887489

- [x] Pets and farm animals are dying

- https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/ohio-woman-finds-chickens-rooster-dead-10-miles-east-palestine-following-mushroom-cloud-toxic-chemicals-released-air

- https://youtu.be/z_PVJ8ytAec?t=32

- https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-16-indoor-pets-dying-contaminated-ohio-train-derailment.html

- https://www.theepochtimes.com/east-palestine-residents-may-already-be-undergoing-dna-mutations-lawsuit-alleges_5062921.html

- [x] Vinyl chloride is used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC): https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/vinyl-chloride

- https://www.osha.gov/chemicaldata/566

- [x] Argentina: thousands of dead fish - https://www.outlookindia.com/international/argentina-thousands-of-dead-fish-appear-floating-on-river-banks-photos-256247

- [x] Fall of the Cabal series on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal

- [x] NM satanic temple: https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-08-satanic-temple-free-abortion-clinic-new-mexico.html

- [x] Oh, look. Another chicken farm fire: https://summit.news/2023/02/06/fire-at-new-zealands-largest-egg-farm-kills-75000-hens-amid-national-shortage

- [x] More info on Purina/Nestlé chicken feed: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRGpjJtk

- [x] Takeover of our schools by literal communists - https://twitter.com/Buffalo97269241/status/1625165606889684992 (North Korean defector)

- [x] Deep State/Illuminati/Gates plan:

- https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Rz8aDekCpQAa/

- https://rumble.com/v1mzcie-the-illuminati-plan-for-world-domination-in-11-minutes.html

- [x] Looking Glass

- https://www.bitchute.com/video/WixOHmFrcWif/?list=Rz8aDekCpQAa

- https://www.humorousmathematics.com/post/project-looking-glass-area-51-s4-level-4-2


- [x] We’ve exposed Disney and now Bill Gates

- https://www.bitchute.com/video/D9JAguF6FJ2Q/?list=Rz8aDekCpQAa

- https://www.bitchute.com/video/JChesDubn7Pd/?list=Rz8aDekCpQAa

- https://www.bitchute.com/video/DwgOlEv15mdK/?list=Rz8aDekCpQAa

- https://www.bitchute.com/video/mQzPzAI6Aox1/?list=Rz8aDekCpQAa

Keywords
russiacabalukrainebill gatessnafuohio fire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket