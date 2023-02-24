"THE BLACK HORSE IN NIGERIA" : PROPHECY FULFILLMENT & THE ROAD AHEAD

#MONEY #NIGERIA #PROPHECY

Today's word: Partial fulfillment of prophecy from March 2022: Economic instability in Nigeria, currency collapse, and a rogue government breaking the rules- but to whose benefit? Citizens are suffering as the old Naira note is retired in a terrible financial rollout that's left many without access to basic cash for daily life. Protests and violence is the response yet the government continues on even as banks shut their doors and ATMs. THIS IS THE GREAT RESET, nations falling under global policies that are not intended to benefit them but to establish the kingdom of the Beast [Rev. 13, Daniel 7] worldwide. Hear the word of the Lord.





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





Nigeria is going through MAJOR changes, currency disaster and upheaval, as economic chaos and uncertainty hits Africa's OPEC giant because of sudden government policies. Original prophecy given March 2022, less than a year later major points have come to pass. Original video: "A CHANGING WORLD ORDER: https://youtube.com/watch?v=_BIYdzHVqLU



