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Trump DOJ Wants More Money To Take Guns As President Hints At Mandatory Vaccinations
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12 views • May 18, 2020
The only thing I can see at this point that is truly non-essential is the tyrannical government that we exist under. In the latest examples, the Department of Justice wants more money to take the property of the people of the united States as President Donald Trump hints at mandatory vaccines via the military.
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