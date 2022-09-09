LEO ZAGAMI & BRIAN VECCHIO ~ “The Order Of The New Dawn" JORDAN MAXWELL Tribute 2 [Age Of Truth TV]

"Remembering JORDAN MAXWELL ~ Tribute Part 2”The late great legendary Author, Lecturer, Scholar, Truth & Conspiracy Researcher JORDAN MAXWELL sadly passed away on March 23rd, 2022. He was 82 years old and leaves and impressive legacy in the world of truth research.’





Jordan Maxwell´s close personal friend for over 20 years and private caretaker, Business man & Entrepreneur, BRIAN VECCHIO, who were housing Maxwell during his last year, is on the show along with LEO LYON ZAGAMI, Illuminati Whistleblower, Author, Researcher, also a friend and colleague to Jordan Maxwell. Together they have created a foundation to secure Jordan Maxwell´s legacy and his life´s work, in the form of an order: THE ORDER OF THE NEW DAWN and they are discussing that, Jordans extraordinary and fascinating life as the one of the first legendary public speakers in the field of truth and conspiracy research.





They are being interviewed by AGE OF TRUTH TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander in this Part 2 Tribute show: Remembering Jordan Maxwell.





BIOGRAPHY LEO ZAGAMI:





Leo Lyon Zagami, writer and researcher is the son of Dr. Elio Zagami (1939-2010), known Jungian analyst, writer and co-founder of GAPA (Independent Group of Analytical Psychology, of which he was president). His grandfather was Senator Leopoldo Zagami, a Sicilian politician who was also a known historian and author, who married into the the aristocratic family of the Marquis de Gregorio. Leo’s mother is Jessica Lyon Young, a member of the family of the Queen Mother of England. Her father, Henry Lyon Young was also a writer. Felicity Mason, mother, Leo’s maternal grandmother, helped Leo in developing his talents since a young age. Felicity was an old time collaborator and friend of avant-garde eccentrics such as William Burroughs and Brion Gysin. She was also known under the pseudonym Anne Cumming, which made her famous in the 80’s as a controversial novelist, after working for many years in the cinema business with prestigious figures such as Fellini and Zeffirelli.





Between 2009 and 2014 he began publishing books in Europe and in Japan based on a variety of subjects that range from the history of the secret societies and the Vatican, to geo-political matters concerning the New World Order.





After publishing 12 books in Italy and Japan with great success, he is now finally reaching the English speaking public, thanks to a 5 book deal made with San Francisco’s CCC Publishing. He travels around the world giving conferences and is the Grandmaster of the Ordo Illuminatorum Universalis which helps spread his knowledge and preserve the knowledge of the ancient mystery schools, based in Subiaco, Italy.









Jordan Maxwell WEBSITE:

www.jordanmaxwellshow.com





Leo Lyon Zagami WEBSITE:

www.leozagami.com









