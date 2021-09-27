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"WOE TO THIS WICKED LAND" - "THE WAVES OF DOOM SHALL COME INTO THE LANDS ON ACCOUNT OF SIN" - "Nations In UN Demand HOLY LAND Be Divided" - Some Possibilities about "How" Antichrist Will Step In
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113 views • September 27, 2021
Will Trump and Netanyahu Return to Power?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aOaA49Q99E
Mabus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mabus
Mabus - Quatrain 2.62
https://nostradamus.fandom.com/wiki/Mabus_-_Quatrain_2.62
Nations In UN Demand HOLY LAND Be Divided
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AGuH4-wK8g
Powerful rapture dream from the LORD! Coming to HIS Harvest Festival the first full week in October!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DM4krtr-txc
PROPHECY , UNPRECEDENTED 9.5 EARTHQUAKE WILL STRIKE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5JrzU382eE
Dream of Two Moons and the return of the Giants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2ZznQoByvs&;t=16s
The Supervolcano Named “El Diablo” – Anno.Domini.144K
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-supervolcano-named-el-diablo-anno-domini-144k
STOCK MARKET/ RIGHT ON TIME
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMEYauovkCU
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aOaA49Q99E
Mabus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mabus
Mabus - Quatrain 2.62
https://nostradamus.fandom.com/wiki/Mabus_-_Quatrain_2.62
Nations In UN Demand HOLY LAND Be Divided
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AGuH4-wK8g
Powerful rapture dream from the LORD! Coming to HIS Harvest Festival the first full week in October!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DM4krtr-txc
PROPHECY , UNPRECEDENTED 9.5 EARTHQUAKE WILL STRIKE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5JrzU382eE
Dream of Two Moons and the return of the Giants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2ZznQoByvs&;t=16s
The Supervolcano Named “El Diablo” – Anno.Domini.144K
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-supervolcano-named-el-diablo-anno-domini-144k
STOCK MARKET/ RIGHT ON TIME
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMEYauovkCU
___________________________________
BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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