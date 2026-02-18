BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Detention Centers and Date setters
Church and State
28 followers
30 views • 1 day ago

The DHS is buying warehouses for, detention centers? Is the insurrection act coming on the Blood Moon? Is Caleb losing it? Tune in.


Church and State is brought to you by, YOU!

Visit us at: https://churchandstate.media where you can support us by donating directly and find links to shop with our affiliates.


Get our merch at https://standupnowapparel.com/partner-church-and-state/


Learn how to Protect Your Wealth against inflation at: www.BH-PM.com and tell them Church and State sent you.


Support Church and State today by shopping at www.MyPillow.com using our coupon code: “CHURCHANDSTATE”.


Our links are on link tree: https://linktr.ee/churchandstate


Subscribe to our Locals Community (churchandstate1.locals.com)

Follow us on Rumble (@ChurchandState1776) https://rumble.com/user/ChurchandState1776

X(twitter) (@1churchandstate) https://x.com/1churchandstate

facebook (churchandstate1776) https://www.facebook.com/ChurchandState1776

SubStack (churchandstate.substack.com) https://churchandstate.substack.com/


*Help fund our fight against tyranny: Buy from our affiliates and tell them Church and State sent you.

*Tune in on NRBTV Tue-Fri 1:30 PM Pacific!

Keywords
politicschurch and statedetention centers
Recent News
Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Mike Adams
The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

Mike Adams
U.S. government, carrying out Israel&#8217;s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

U.S. government, carrying out Israel’s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

Lance D Johnson
Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Laura Harris
Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Kevin Hughes
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel&#8217;s colonial project

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
