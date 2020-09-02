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Déjà, en 2017, Mel Gibson dénonçait crûment les déviances satanistes à Hollywood. #sauverlesenfants
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46 views • September 02, 2020
« Mel Gibson : Hollywood est un "repaire de parasites" qui "se nourrit du sang des enfants". Les studios d'Hollywood 'baignent' dans le sang d'enfants innocents" selon Mel Gibson qui affirme que la consommation de "sang de bébé est si populaire à Hollywood qu'elle fonctionne fondamentalement comme une monnaie à part entière".
Mon article sur le sujet (lien minimisé) :
https://urlz.fr/dHNT
L'article en anglais (lien minimisé) :
https://urlz.fr/dHNR (Pensez à utiliser le très bon traducteur Deepl gratuit pour le lire)
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon article sur le sujet (lien minimisé) :
https://urlz.fr/dHNT
L'article en anglais (lien minimisé) :
https://urlz.fr/dHNR (Pensez à utiliser le très bon traducteur Deepl gratuit pour le lire)
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
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