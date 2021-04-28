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BOARD OF CANADA HEALTH TESTIMONY- FACTS ON VAX
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416 views • April 28, 2021
Because they're making it seem that the only thing that will get us back to our way of life is the beer bug vax. and we're already hearing about mandatory vaccination or termination workplace policies. it would also be beneficial for those interested in researching what a vax consists of
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