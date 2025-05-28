Judicial TYRANNY: Jefferson's Four Forgotten Warnings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thomas Jefferson sounded the alarm over the greatest threat to the Constitution and your liberty: the federal judiciary. On this episode, learn his four warnings - consolidation is death to freedom, judges are just as corrupt and power-hungry as any politician, the courts drive centralization, and judicial supremacy turns a “land of the free” into an oligarchy ruled by black robes.
Path to Liberty: May 28, 2025