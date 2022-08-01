Scare Tactics! | Making Sense of the Madness

Should we trust mail-in voting?





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan and Dick Morris talk about the reluctance to utilize mail-in voting, in addition to making reforms when it comes to the process of voting.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:

https://bit.ly/3zshMD0



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