Scare Tactics! | Making Sense of the Madness

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Should we trust mail-in voting?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan and Dick Morris talk about the reluctance to utilize mail-in voting, in addition to making reforms when it comes to the process of voting.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:
https://bit.ly/3zshMD0
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