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Prophecy! Trump Actually Wins Will Build Jewish Temple
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52 views • November 18, 2020
APOLLO: The god of prophecy. REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE.
Scott continues his series exploring Donald Trump's obsession with Apollo, a god of Greek mythology, believed by some Christian theologians to be one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (the rider of the white horse) in the 6th chapter of the final book of the Bible, Revelation. According to the UK Daily Mail's online article, Trump sees himself the mold of Apollo, Zeus's son, and one of the most powerful of the gods.
Online article PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Inside Donald Trump's $100 million penthouse https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3303819/Inside-Donald-Trump-s-100m-penthouse-lots-marble-gold-rimmed-cups-son-s-toy-personalized-Mercedes-15-000-book-risqu-statues.html
In the first video, Donald Apollo Trump 1, Scott focused on Apollo's identity as the son of Zeus, the chief god in the Greek pantheon, and his paramour goddess Leto.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XCtbSRhHJzsx/
In the second video, Scott focused on Apollo as the god of plagues and epidemics.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O8ODgV2cjIQf/
In this third installment, Scott begins to focus on Apollo's identity as the god of prophecy, and the many prophecies attributed to Donald Trump. Since there is such a large amount of material, this third installment will be divided into several short videos focusing on the cryptic prophecies of Trump as well as his many oracles who prophesy concerning him. In this tenth short video, Scott continues to examine Donald Trump, who sees himself in the mold of the Greek god of prophecy, Apollo. We see the parallel of Cyrus decree to rebuild the wall as we look at Trump’s progress on the southern border wall between Mexico and the United States. We also see the oracles of Trump repeatedly reinforce the message that Donald Trump has the anointing of King Cyrus to rebuild the Jerusalem Temple, and the sale of the commemorative Temple coin being issued by the Jewish Mikdash Temple Institute in Israel (who outright praise Donald Trump). In addition we see this Temple coin being peddled by Christian Zionist propagandists promoting the rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem.
This investigation was triggered by the conspicuous displays of Apollo in Trump's lavish 66th floor $100 million Penthouse apartment. Giving the background on the origin and identity of Apollo, Scott continues to lay the foundation to better understand the many powerful parallels between Trump and Apollo and the first rider of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse mentioned in the final book of the Bible, Revelation, to be detailed in subsequent videos.
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Scott continues his series exploring Donald Trump's obsession with Apollo, a god of Greek mythology, believed by some Christian theologians to be one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (the rider of the white horse) in the 6th chapter of the final book of the Bible, Revelation. According to the UK Daily Mail's online article, Trump sees himself the mold of Apollo, Zeus's son, and one of the most powerful of the gods.
Online article PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Inside Donald Trump's $100 million penthouse https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3303819/Inside-Donald-Trump-s-100m-penthouse-lots-marble-gold-rimmed-cups-son-s-toy-personalized-Mercedes-15-000-book-risqu-statues.html
In the first video, Donald Apollo Trump 1, Scott focused on Apollo's identity as the son of Zeus, the chief god in the Greek pantheon, and his paramour goddess Leto.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XCtbSRhHJzsx/
In the second video, Scott focused on Apollo as the god of plagues and epidemics.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O8ODgV2cjIQf/
In this third installment, Scott begins to focus on Apollo's identity as the god of prophecy, and the many prophecies attributed to Donald Trump. Since there is such a large amount of material, this third installment will be divided into several short videos focusing on the cryptic prophecies of Trump as well as his many oracles who prophesy concerning him. In this tenth short video, Scott continues to examine Donald Trump, who sees himself in the mold of the Greek god of prophecy, Apollo. We see the parallel of Cyrus decree to rebuild the wall as we look at Trump’s progress on the southern border wall between Mexico and the United States. We also see the oracles of Trump repeatedly reinforce the message that Donald Trump has the anointing of King Cyrus to rebuild the Jerusalem Temple, and the sale of the commemorative Temple coin being issued by the Jewish Mikdash Temple Institute in Israel (who outright praise Donald Trump). In addition we see this Temple coin being peddled by Christian Zionist propagandists promoting the rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem.
This investigation was triggered by the conspicuous displays of Apollo in Trump's lavish 66th floor $100 million Penthouse apartment. Giving the background on the origin and identity of Apollo, Scott continues to lay the foundation to better understand the many powerful parallels between Trump and Apollo and the first rider of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse mentioned in the final book of the Bible, Revelation, to be detailed in subsequent videos.
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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