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Ep 107: Molecular Hydrogen, and Oxidative Stress
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23 views • February 03, 2022
Have you heard of free radicals? They are a form of waste product and can become toxic to the body as they build up. As a question though, are they really as bad as they're made out to be?
In this episode, we explain the oxidative stress pathway and teach you the benefits of Molecular Hydrogen
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ Hydrogen, the ultimate antioxidant
✅ Oxidation-reduction explained
✅ Cofactors to antioxidants
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
In this episode, we explain the oxidative stress pathway and teach you the benefits of Molecular Hydrogen
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ Hydrogen, the ultimate antioxidant
✅ Oxidation-reduction explained
✅ Cofactors to antioxidants
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthstresshealthcarehealth careoxidative stresshydrogenwellnessfree radicalsfunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual healthmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthoxidative stress pathwaywhat is oxidative stress
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