Violent - New Footage of Air Strikes on Civilian areas in the Gaza Strip - Today, 10/27/2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

New footage of air strikes on civilian areas in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Air Force also uses penetrating bombs to destroy underground shelters.

Adding:

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has labeled Amnesty International an anti-Semitic organization following its statements about war crimes from both sides of the conflict.

Cynthia... that word they always use when a verbal attack.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

