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Steven Greer warning about global elite use alien threat hoax to take over the planet [Chinese subtitle] 史蒂芬·格里爾警告：菁英將上演一場虛假外星人入侵，以接管世界
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153 views • July 07, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Project Bluebeam: Alien Invasion!〉，頻道「Darrin McBreen」，2020年5月14日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuFhl9JgM_4
原影片出處：〈Project Bluebeam: Alien Invasion!〉，頻道「Darrin McBreen」，2020年5月14日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuFhl9JgM_4
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