Natural Solutions for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) affects millions of women and is often associated with symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, infertility, weight gain, fatigue, mood swings, and more. In this episode, Dr. Hotze discusses the common signs of PCOS and explores how hormone imbalances, insulin resistance, stress, and thyroid dysfunction may contribute to the condition.

Dr. Hotze explains the relationship between hormone balance and insulin, and how disruptions in these systems can affect a woman's overall health and reproductive function. He also discusses how high-carbohydrate diets and chronic stress may play a role in the symptoms commonly associated with PCOS.

Learn how a comprehensive approach focused on proper nutrition, hormone balance, thyroid support, exercise, and healthy lifestyle habits may help women address the underlying factors contributing to their symptoms and improve their overall well-being.

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