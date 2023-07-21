Create New Account
Robert F. Kennedy Jr announces Defenders of Democracy network
Robert F. Kennedy Jr:


Today, following my historic Congressional testimony on our government’s suppression of free speech, I am proud to announce our Defenders of Democracy network. This will enable us to bypass censorship and legacy media to reach the American people directly. We can’t sit around hoping to be permitted free speech. Let’s join together to start speaking freely right now.

https://kennedy24.com/becoming_a_defender_of_democracy

