Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
World Economic Forum Declares Pedophiles ‘Will Save Humanity’
134 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from The People’s Voice

https://rumble.com/v23r7bo-world-economic-forum-declares-pedophiles-will-save-humanity.html

04 January 2023

Advertising enquiries: [email protected]

A controversial initiative being promoted in the corridors of power by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum in Davos is set to have families and anyone who cares about children up in arms.

The World Economic Forum is now calling for the decriminalization of sex with children, arguing that laws against “age gap love,” more commonly known as pedophilia, “violate human rights.”


Keywords
pedophilesdavosworld economic forumsave humanity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket