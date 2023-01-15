MIRRORED from The People’s Voice
https://rumble.com/v23r7bo-world-economic-forum-declares-pedophiles-will-save-humanity.html
04 January 2023
A controversial initiative being promoted in the corridors of power by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum in Davos is set to have families and anyone who cares about children up in arms.
The World Economic Forum is now calling for the decriminalization of sex with children, arguing that laws against “age gap love,” more commonly known as pedophilia, “violate human rights.”
