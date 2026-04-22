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The Technocratic Coup of America Is Happening in Plain Sight w/ Aaron Day
Man in America
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In this episode, I sit down with serial entrepreneur and technocracy researcher Aaron Day to expose what he calls the most dangerous legislative one-two punch in American history: the Genius Act and the Clarity Act. The Genius Act isn't a pro-crypto win. It's a backdoor digital dollar that puts every transaction you make under full government surveillance, while funneling billions in profit to Trump's own Commerce Secretary. The Clarity Act goes even further. It's not just about your money. It's about your house, your car, your retirement account, every asset you own, tokenized, tracked in real time, and shareable with foreign central banks. Aaron argues this is the final piece of the "you will own nothing" agenda, and it's about to pass quietly while everyone's distracted. Do not wait for another IRS letter or a frozen bank account. Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy