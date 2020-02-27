Coronavirus Crisis in China: What To Believe? Brave Journalist Lifts Veil of Secrecy

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Spiro Skouras
In this exclusive interview, Spiro Skouras is joined by Journalist Jennifer Zeng. Ms. Zeng helps to shed light on what is really taking place in China, as the Coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak has crippled the nation.
Jennifer Zeng, born and raised in China has been a key figure in the information war surrounding the ongoing crisis in China as the Chinese Government continues to suppress and control information.