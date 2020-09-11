© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Myth Busters Exploding Pants Episode tied to 911
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • September 11, 2020
Is this "Magic Silver" (Nano Thermite) used by ex FBI Agent what took down the buildings on 911. Where did he get it from? Does anyone know more about this?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.