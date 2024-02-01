⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (1 FEB 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation repelled seven attacks launched by assault groups of 30th, 44th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic) The enemy losses were over 125 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

In conterbattery warfare, the Russian troops hit one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved their positions along the front line and inflicted fire damage on AFU and Ukriane’s National Guard units near the Serebryansky forestry.

In addition, three attacks launched by assault groups of the 60th and 63rd mechanised brigades have been repelled near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were over 290 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and defeated clusters of manpower and hardware of 28th, 42nd, 54th, and 93rd mechanised, 81st Airmobile, 5th Assault, 95th Air Assault brigades of the AFU near Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Kurdyumovka, (Donetsk People's Republic). The Russian troops repelled four attacks launched by assault groups of the 22nd Mechanised, 46th Airmobile, and 79th Air Assault brigades of the AFU close to Georgiyevka, Novomikhailovka, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People’s Republic)

The enemy lost over 210 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles. In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare during the day, the Russian troops hit: one Grad MLRS vehicle, one UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, three U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, two Msta-B howitzers, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one Giatsint-B gun, five Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one Bukovel electronic warfare system, and one ammunition depot.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces, supported by air and artillery, repelled two attacks and overwhelmed units of the 127th and 128th territorial defence brigades near Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU’s losses were up to 80 troops, one tank, two armoured personnel carriers, and two motor vehicles. In counter-battery warfare, the following were hit: one Grad MLRS vehicle, two UK-made FH-70 howitzers, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one D-30 gun.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces in cooperation with aircraft repelled an attack and defeated manpower and hardware of the AFU's 128th mountain assault, 33rd and 65th mechanised brigades close to Lugovskoye, Rabotino, Zherebyanka, and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU lost up to 50 troops and three pickup trucks. In addition, in counter-battery warfare, the following were hit: one Grad MLRS vehicle, two D-20 and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of competent action by units of the Dnepr Group of Forces and complex fire defeat, enemy losses amounted to up to 50 servicemen, three tanks, two armoured personnel carriers, two motor vehicles, and two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised a radar station of the Norwegian-made NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system, a 35D6M air target detection radar station, two AFU fuel depots as well as manpower and military hardware in 137 areas. Russia’s air defence systems shot down 20 aerial guided missiles and 17 HIMARS MLRS projectiles. In addition, 68 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed close to Olshana and Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Zhytlovka and Krivosheyevka (Lugansk People’s Republic), Yasinovataya and Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Pologi, Gulyaypole, and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region) and Radensk and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,580 unmanned aerial vehicles, 457 air defence missile systems, 14,877 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,214 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,931 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,124 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



