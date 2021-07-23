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The Communists Plans As Described By G. Edward Griffin Back In 1969 Is Very Relevant Today.
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266 views • July 23, 2021
In 1969 G. Edward Griffin tells how the communists plan to take over America by using race wars and other means to destroy the American way of life and to take absolute control over our nation and oppress all people.
The plans of the communists are now being executed much like what was described in the video from 1969. These evil plans will only continue until we Americans take our country back and hold those communists liable for the evils they are doing and have done and allow justice to prevail and then to restore our damaged country.
The plans of the communists are now being executed much like what was described in the video from 1969. These evil plans will only continue until we Americans take our country back and hold those communists liable for the evils they are doing and have done and allow justice to prevail and then to restore our damaged country.
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