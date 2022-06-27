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Be Thou Faithful Unto Death
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
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21 views • June 27, 2022

 The original video I did about Pastor Arthur Pawlowsky https://www.bitchute.com/video/F5jlS3Pnsdgz/ The video now of a different Pastor Arthur Pawlowsky in fear of persecution and arrest for standing up for Jesus. https://youtu.be/dHVYUiHGuuA

We do not start the race and get a crown because we started and was going well. We must finish in faith as Jesus did. Saving our lives due to fear will only cause us to adopt a form of godliness by bowing to the satanic new world order. When God is ready to bring us home we do not decide freedom or saving our life is better. God's timing is perfect.


We cannot feed on anyone's relationship with God; like Elisha we must have our own personal relationship with Yah because if they fall, we will fall and for some they will not even get started because they do not want to get persecuted/prosecuted. If we do not finish the race as Jesus did then we were nothing but imposters for Jesus. We must repent and remember our first Love.

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